Covid-19 update: India records 9,355 new cases, active tally falls below 60,0001 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 09:38 AM IST
- The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, the ministry said
India continues to witness a declining trend as it logged 9,355 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410 from 61,013, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×