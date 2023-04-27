Hello User
Home / News / India /  Covid-19 update: India records 9,355 new cases, active tally falls below 60,000

Covid-19 update: India records 9,355 new cases, active tally falls below 60,000

1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Livemint
The district hospital in sector 30 is carrying out antigen tests for Covid-19 in Noida

  • The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, the ministry said

India continues to witness a declining trend as it logged 9,355 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410 from 61,013, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths added in the tally

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 5.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.61 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 44,335, 977 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

