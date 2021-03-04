India on Thursday saw a massive upsurge in its Covid-19 number as the country recorded 17,407 new cases, according to the Union ministry of health.

With the fresh infections, the cumulative caseload has reached 1,11,39,516.

In addition to this, 89 people lost their lives due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,57,435. The number of fatalities has seen a minimal decline when compared to Wednesday, when 98 deaths were recorded.

As many as 14,031 people recuperated from Covid-19 on Thursday. The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,08,26,075.

The active caseload in the country has increased again to reach 1,73,413. The number was 1,70,126 on Wednesday. The tally had decreased on Tuesday (1,68,358) when compared to Monday (1,68,627).

The health ministry had stated on Wednesday that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka account for 85.95% of the total cases.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 21,91,78,908 have been tested for Covid-19 till 3 March. Of these, 7,75,631 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Vaccination in India

India has so far vaccinated 1,66,16,048 people since its inoculation drive began on 16 January.

The vaccination drive had begun on 16 January when only healthcare workers (HCWs) were being given the anti-Covid shots. Later, in February, the government also started vaccinating frontlines workers (FLWs).

On 1 March, the drive was to include those above 60 years of age and people above 45 years with comorbidities.













