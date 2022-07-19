In the new phase of the universalization of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. Following the surge reported in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and Covid-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions.

