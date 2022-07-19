Covid-19 update: India records drop in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 15,528 fresh cases today2 min read . 10:26 AM IST
- India's active Covid-19 cases declined on Tuesday, with the active caseload at 1,43,654 , according to Health Ministry data
Reporting a decline in Covid-19 cases, India on Tuesday logged 15,528 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,37,83,062, according to the Union Health Ministry updated data. While the country's active cases dipped to 1,43,654 on Tuesday and the death toll climbed to 5,25,785 with 25 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Health Ministry data revealed that the active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent. A decline of 610 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the state of Maharashtra reported 1,111 new Covid-19 cases and zero death on Monday. According to the state Public Health Department, there are 15,162 active Covid cases in the state while 1,474 patients recovered from the disease. With this, the total number of recovered patients from Covid-19 in the state increased to 78,57,314 and the recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent.
Out of 8,26,57,281 laboratory samples, 80,20,502 have tested positive for covid until Monday. At least 26 patients of BA.5 variant and 13 patients of BA.2.75 variant were detected in the state, the health department said. 23 cases are from Mumbai, 13 from Pune and 1 each from Buldhana, Lathur and Thane.
Additionally, India on Monday registered a slight dip in the number of Covid-19 cases as 16,935 new infections were recorded, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On Sunday, India recorded 20,528 Coronavirus infections. With the new Covid-19 cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 4,37,67,534 including 1,44,264 active cases. The active cases account for 0.33 per cent of the total cases.
In the new phase of the universalization of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. Following the surge reported in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and Covid-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions.
(With inputs from PTI)
