India saw a single-day rise of 32,937 new coronavirus infections , raising its tally to 3,22,25,513, while the death toll has climbed to 4,31,642 with 417 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases have declined to 3,81,947 and comprise 1.20 percent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.46 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The ministry said less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for fifty consecutive days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.88 percent. It has been less than 3 percent for the last 20 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,11,924, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

