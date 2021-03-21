As many as 43,846 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,15,99,130, said the Union health ministry on Sunday.

This is the highest jump in fresh infections the country has seen since late November last year. Over the past week, India has seen the sharpest surge in Covid-19 cases in the last 10 months.

Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily count as the state recorded 27,126 new Covid-19 cases -- the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year -- in the last 24 hours.

The central government said on Saturday that Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22% of India's total active caseload.

In addition to this, the death toll due to the disease in India has reached 1,59,755, with 197 more people losing their lives in the last 24 hours. The fatalities have also seen an upward trend this month.

As many as 22,956 recuperated from Covid-19 during the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,11,30,288.

As a result, the active cases in the country stand at 3,09,087. India has breached the three-lakh mark in active tally once again.

The number was 2,88,394 on Saturday, 2,71,282 on Friday while it stood at 2,52,364 on Thursday and 2,34,406 on Wednesday. The tally crossed the 2-lakh mark on 13 March.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

Vaccinations in India

The country has so far administered 4,46,03,841 anti-Covid jabs.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

