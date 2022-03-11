India on Friday recorded a slight increase in Covid-19 cases as well as the number of Covid-19 deaths. India's daily Covid-19 cases rose by 4,194, taking the Covid-19 tally up to 42.98 million, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The daily Covid-19 deaths rose by 255 on Friday, taking the total death toll up to 515,714, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data further revealed.

