Covid-19 India update: Recording a steep decline in Covid-19 cases in the country, India on Saturday reported 5,921 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry updated data. The country recorded 289 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 5,14,878. While the active case reached 63,878 at 0.15% and the daily positivity rate at 0.63%. The country recorded 11,651 recoveries in last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,23,78,721, the updated Health Ministry data revealed

The cumulative vaccination administered in the country reached 1,78,55,66,940, the data further stated.

Meanwhile, following improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, last week the Delhi Metro resumed services with full passenger capacity. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to withdraw all Covid restrictions, reduce the fine amount for not wearing masks from ₹2,000 to ₹500 and resume physical classes in schools from April 1.

"Delhi Metro services have resumed today without any restrictions on passenger occupancy after a long time," the DMRC said in a statement.

"DMRC expresses its thanks and gratitude to its passengers for following the protocols during the pandemic. Indeed, without your cooperation, we could not have operated the metro despite the constraints posed by the pandemic," it said.

All the gates have been reopened as the restrictions have been lifted, the officials said. Earlier, only a limited number of gates were operational. The urban transporter also tweeted to inform commuters about the development.

(With inputs from agencies)

