Covid-19 update: India reports 1,549 new cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid-19 update: India reports 1,549 new cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours1 min read . 08:58 AM IST
- The country has witnessed a steep decline in Covid-19 death cases, logging 31 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data
Continuing the decline trend in Covid-19 cases, India on Monday reported 1,549 Covid-19 cases, according to Union Health Ministry. The country has witnessed a steep decline in Covid-19 death cases, logging 31 deaths in last 24 hours. The active case load on Monday stood at 25,106. And, the cumulative vaccines administered in the country reached 1,81,24,97,303.
However, curiously enough around the world there seems to be a sudden surge in Omicron cases, with a World Health Organization spokesperson notifying last week that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.
The U.N. health agency has previously said that the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year but it would depend on how quickly we meet its target to vaccinate 70% of the population in each country, among other factors.
Asked by a journalist at a Geneva media briefing about the timing of the pandemic's end, Margaret Harris said it was "far from over". "We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic," she added.
After more than a month of decline, Covid- cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.
A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its cousin the BA.2 sub-variant, and the lifting of public health and social measures, the WHO said.
(With inputs from agencies)
