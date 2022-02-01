India's daily cases drop below 2 lakh, as the country reports 1,67,059 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the country's daily Covid-19 deaths climbed to 1,192 in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll at 496,242, as per Health Ministry updated data.

The country witnessed 2,54,076 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with active case at 17,43,059. The daily positivity rate is at 11.69%. Additionally, the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far reached 1,66,68,48,204.

Meanwhile, just yesterday, the death toll was at 4,95,050 with 959 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data on Monday showed.

The active cases decreased by 53,669 to reach 18,31,268 and comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.37 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.75 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,89,76,122, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said

After the Sunday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,13,02,440, it said. The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 166.03 crore.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020, and two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

