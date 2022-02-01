This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The country's daily Covid-19 deaths climbed to 1,192, taking the total death toll at 496,242, as per Health Ministry updated data on Tuesday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India's daily cases drop below 2 lakh, as the country reports 1,67,059 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the country's daily Covid-19 deaths climbed to 1,192 in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll at 496,242, as per Health Ministry updated data.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India's daily cases drop below 2 lakh, as the country reports 1,67,059 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the country's daily Covid-19 deaths climbed to 1,192 in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll at 496,242, as per Health Ministry updated data.
The country witnessed 2,54,076 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with active case at 17,43,059. The daily positivity rate is at 11.69%. Additionally, the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far reached 1,66,68,48,204.
The country witnessed 2,54,076 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with active case at 17,43,059. The daily positivity rate is at 11.69%. Additionally, the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far reached 1,66,68,48,204.