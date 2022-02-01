India's daily cases drop below 2 lakh, as the country reports 1,67,059 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the country's daily Covid-19 deaths climbed to 1,192 in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll at 496,242, as per Health Ministry updated data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}