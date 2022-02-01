Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Covid-19 update: India reports 1,67,059 Covid cases, death toll crosses 1000 mark in last 24 hours

Covid-19 update: India reports 1,67,059 Covid cases, death toll crosses 1000 mark in last 24 hours

India's daily Covid-19 deaths rise by 1,192, taking the total death toll at 496,242, as per Health Ministry updated data on Tuesday.
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Livemint

  • The country's daily Covid-19 deaths climbed to 1,192, taking the total death toll at 496,242, as per Health Ministry updated data on Tuesday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's daily cases drop below 2 lakh, as the country reports 1,67,059 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the country's daily Covid-19 deaths climbed to 1,192 in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll at 496,242, as per Health Ministry updated data.

India's daily cases drop below 2 lakh, as the country reports 1,67,059 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the country's daily Covid-19 deaths climbed to 1,192 in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll at 496,242, as per Health Ministry updated data.

The country witnessed 2,54,076 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with active case at 17,43,059. The daily positivity rate is at 11.69%. Additionally, the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far reached 1,66,68,48,204.

The country witnessed 2,54,076 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with active case at 17,43,059. The daily positivity rate is at 11.69%. Additionally, the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far reached 1,66,68,48,204.

Meanwhile, just yesterday, the death toll was at 4,95,050 with 959 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data on Monday showed.

Meanwhile, just yesterday, the death toll was at 4,95,050 with 959 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data on Monday showed.

The active cases decreased by 53,669 to reach 18,31,268 and comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.37 per cent, the ministry said.

The active cases decreased by 53,669 to reach 18,31,268 and comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.37 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.75 per cent, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.75 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,89,76,122, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,89,76,122, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said

After the Sunday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,13,02,440, it said. The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 166.03 crore.

After the Sunday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,13,02,440, it said. The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 166.03 crore.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020, and two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020, and two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!