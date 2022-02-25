Covid-19 India update: India on Friday logged 13,166 fresh Covid-19 cases, amid reports of a decline in Covid-19 cases in the country, as per Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The number of Covid-19 recoveries in last 24 hours stood at 26,988, taking the country's total recoveries to 4,22,46,884. The total number of Covid-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours stood at 302, taking the death toll to 5,13,226. While, active cases was at 1,34,235 (0.31%) with the daily positivity rate at 1.28%. The cumulative vaccines administered in the country reached 1,76,86,89,266.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus mutant widely known as “stealth omicron" is now causing more than a third of new omicron cases around the world, but scientists still don't know how it could affect the future of the pandemic. Researchers are slowly revealing clues about the strain, a descendant of omicron known as BA.2, while warily watching it become ever more prevalent.

This week, a technical advisory group for the World Health Organization advised public health authorities to monitor it as a distinct omicron strain. Early research suggests it spreads faster than the original omicron and in rare cases can sicken people even if they've already had an omicron infection. There’s mixed research on whether it causes more severe disease, but vaccines appear just as effective against it.

Overall cases are falling in some places where the variant is becoming more prevalent, offering some hope that the latest troubling version of the virus won't send cases skyrocketing again as experts try to learn more.

(With inputs from agencies)

