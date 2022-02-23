Covid-19 update: India reports 15,102 fresh cases, 278 deaths in last 24 hours

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Covid-19 India update: India added 15,102 new coronavirus infections in a single day, while the active cases dipped below two lakh after 50 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases were at 1,64,522 (0.38%) and the daily positivity rate at 1.28%. While 278 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,12,622. The country also reported 31,377 in the last 24 hours, as per the updated data. The cumulative vaccines administered in the country was reported to reach 1,76,19,39,020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covid-19 India update: India added 15,102 new coronavirus infections in a single day, while the active cases dipped below two lakh after 50 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases were at 1,64,522 (0.38%) and the daily positivity rate at 1.28%. While 278 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,12,622. The country also reported 31,377 in the last 24 hours, as per the updated data. The cumulative vaccines administered in the country was reported to reach 1,76,19,39,020.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday announced that the BA.2 variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain is not more severe than the original. Based on a sample of people from various countries, "we are not seeing a difference in severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2," Maria Van Kerkhove, a senior WHO official, said in an online question and answer session. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday announced that the BA.2 variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain is not more severe than the original. Based on a sample of people from various countries, "we are not seeing a difference in severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2," Maria Van Kerkhove, a senior WHO official, said in an online question and answer session. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"So this is a similar level of severity as it relates to risk of hospitalisation. And this is really important, because in many countries they've had a substantial amount of circulation, both of BA.1 and BA.2," she said. Van Kerkhove, who leads the technical side of the WHO's Covid-19 response team, was reporting the findings of a committee of experts tracking the evolution of the virus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"So this is a similar level of severity as it relates to risk of hospitalisation. And this is really important, because in many countries they've had a substantial amount of circulation, both of BA.1 and BA.2," she said. Van Kerkhove, who leads the technical side of the WHO's Covid-19 response team, was reporting the findings of a committee of experts tracking the evolution of the virus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Their conclusions will come as a relief to countries such as Denmark, where the BA.2 variant of Omicron has circulated widely. The WHO said in a statement that initial data suggests the new BA2 variant "appears inherently more transmissible than BA.1," and that further studies are ongoing to discover why this is the case.

Their conclusions will come as a relief to countries such as Denmark, where the BA.2 variant of Omicron has circulated widely. The WHO said in a statement that initial data suggests the new BA2 variant "appears inherently more transmissible than BA.1," and that further studies are ongoing to discover why this is the case.

"However the global circulation of all variants is reportedly declining," it added. Coronavirus has killed more than 5.8 million people worldwide, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Tuesday. Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"However the global circulation of all variants is reportedly declining," it added. Coronavirus has killed more than 5.8 million people worldwide, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Tuesday. Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}