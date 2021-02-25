Covid-19 update: India reports 16,738 new cases, active cases on rise

Covid-19 update: India reports 16,738 new cases, active cases on rise2 min read . 10:24 AM IST
There are 1,51,708 active cases across India, as of Thursday morning. The number was 1,46,907 on Wednesday while it was 1,47,306 on Tuesday
After seeing the graph of active infections going down for days, India has once again started reporting an upward trend.
As many as 16,738 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union health ministry. The total number of cases now stands at 1,10,46,914.
The death toll increased to 1,56,705 with 138 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Further, a total of 11,799 people recuperated from the disease. The total recoveries have reached 1,07,38,501 in the country.
There are 1,51,708 active cases across India, as of Thursday morning. The number was 1,46,907 on Wednesday while it was 1,47,306 on Tuesday.
The new data comes in the backdrop of an indication of the second wave of infection setting in.
Vaccinations in India
The country has so far vaccinated 1,26,71,163 healthcare and frontline workers.
The vaccination drive in India began on 16 January with inoculation of healthcare workers.
Vaccinations for frontline workers began on 2 February.
New strains in India
The union ministry of health and family affairs said on Tuesday that two new strains of the Covid-19 virus — the N440K variant and the E484Q variant have been detected in Maharashtra and Kerala.
There is no scientific evidence to suggest that these two newer virus strains are responsible for the surge in cases in some districts in these two states as well as from Telangana, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the NITI Aayog had said during the weekly Covid-19 update.
Central teams to states
The central government has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to states and Union Territory that have seen a surge in Covid-19 cases.
The teams have been sent to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, MP, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.
Total testing in India
India has tested a total of 21,38,29,658 samples for Covid-19 after the outbreak in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Thursday.
Of the total, 7,93,383 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The country crossed the landmark 20-crore total cumulative coronavirus tests mark earlier this month on 6 February.
