Covid-19 update: India reports 18,840 fresh cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 09:55 AM IST
- The country reported 16,104 recoveries and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data revealed
Listen to this article
Recording a consistent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, India on Saturday reported 18,840 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to Union Health Ministry updated data. The country reported 16,104 recoveries and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data revealed. While the active cases in the country stands at 1,25,028 on Saturday, the daily positivity rate is at 4.14%, as per Health Ministry data.