Covid-19 update: India reports 18,840 fresh cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours

A total of 5,25,343 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,964 from Maharashtra, 70,089 from Kerala, 40,122 from Karnataka, 38,028 from Tamil Nadu, 26,277 from Delhi, 23,545 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,233 from West Bengal. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}