Covid-19 update: India reports 18,930 fresh cases, 35 deaths in 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 11:05 AM IST
- The country reported 14,650 recoveries and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data revealed
Registering a steady rise in cases, India on Thursday reported reported 18,930 fresh cases, according to the Union Health Ministry updated data. The country reported 14,650 recoveries and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data revealed. The country's active cases stood at 1,19,457 on Thursday and the daily positivity rate at 4.32%, the Health Ministry data further revealed.