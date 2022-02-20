Covid-19 India update: India records a declining trend in Covid-19 cases, with the country on Sunday logging 19,968 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to updated data by Union Health Ministry. The number of recoveries reported in the last 24 hours stood at 48,847, taking the total recoveries to 4,20,86,383. The number of Covid-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours stood at 673, taking the total death toll to 5,11,903.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 stood at 2,24,187 (0.52%) and the daily positivity rate at 1.68% on Sunday, the updated data revealed. The cumulative of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the country stood at 1,75,37,22,697 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, amid falling Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has lifted the night curfew with effect from Saturday. "The night curfew has been lifted due to the decline in COVID-19 cases," said Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Uttar Pradesh in an order (roughly translated from Hindi). The night curfew hours in the state were between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am. It was relaxed by an hour from February 13 (11 pm to 6 am).

Additionally, Mizoram has eased Covid-19 curbs following a gradual decline in daily cases of the disease and the union home ministry's directive to all states to ease restrictions due to significant improvement in the pandemic situation across the country, an official on Saturday. Night curfew, which has been imposed for nearly two years in the state capital Aizawl has been lifted, he said. All shops and marketplaces will now remain open daily across the state strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour to ensure seamless economic activities. According to the new guidelines issued on Friday all places of worship will now reopen across the state during the day and evening hours with 50 seating capacity.

Earlier, places of worship were closed in red zone areas which have a substantial number of Covid-19 cases. Picnic spots, theatres, beauty parlours and spas, gymnasium will be allowed to open and trekking, hiking, leisure activities or outing and adventure sports, which were earlier banned are now permitted in all parts of the state. Sporting competition or tournament is also now allowed without any audience, the guidelines said. Hotels, homestays, tourist lodges, guest houses, restaurants will also now remain open with 50% capacity, it said.

