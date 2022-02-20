Additionally, Mizoram has eased Covid-19 curbs following a gradual decline in daily cases of the disease and the union home ministry's directive to all states to ease restrictions due to significant improvement in the pandemic situation across the country, an official on Saturday. Night curfew, which has been imposed for nearly two years in the state capital Aizawl has been lifted, he said. All shops and marketplaces will now remain open daily across the state strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour to ensure seamless economic activities. According to the new guidelines issued on Friday all places of worship will now reopen across the state during the day and evening hours with 50 seating capacity.