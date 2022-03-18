Covid-19 update: India reports 2,528 fresh Covid-19 cases, 149 deaths in last 24 hours2 min read . 09:38 AM IST
- India on Friday reported 2,528 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry updated data
Registering a consistent decline in the daily Covid-19 cases, India on Friday reported 2,528 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry updated data. The data further revealed that 149 new Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll up to 5,16,281. The country witnessed 3,997 recoveries on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 4,24,58,543, and the daily positivity rate at 0.40%. Additionally, the cumulative vaccines administered in the country has gone up to 1,80,97,94,58.
In a related development, the government said on Thursday said that global Covid-19 case surge due to the Omicron variant led to a peak six times the previous waves but India managed to control its spread causing lower hospitalisation and fewer deaths than earlier surges.
With 3,536 cases reported on an average in the week ending March 15, India contributed to only 0.21 per cent of global cases, the Union health ministry said. It pointed out that many countries are still experiencing a rise in cases which is higher than their previous surges.
"Not only the reported peak in India was much lower, the consistent efforts also led to a decreasing trajectory soon. The country managed the Omicron surge much better than others," a health ministry official said during a presentation at a webinar on India's Public Health Response to Manage COVID-19.
Expedited vaccination drive compounded by effective containment measures and early identification of cases contributed to lower hospitalisation and fewer deaths during the third surge in India, officials said.
They said that by December 31, 2021, when the first signs of the third wave emerged, India had already vaccinated 90.8 per cent of the eligible population with the first dose and 65.4 per cent with the second dose, which proved pivotal in saving lives.
India has administered more than 180 crore vaccine doses which is 3.2 times that of the USA and 12.7 times of France, officials said, adding crore doses were administered in less than a year.
According to the ministry, 96.74 crore adult beneficiaries have received at least the first dose in India which is 2.96 times the population of the USA and 6.71 times the population of Russia.
Also, 81.52 crore are fully vaccinated which is 3.83 times the population of Brazil and 12.13 times the population of the UK, it mentioned.
"With its focus on early identification, seamless admission and effective implementation of clinical management protocols, India has been able to limit the number of deaths," an official said in a meeting with NGOs.
NGOs played a critical role in allaying fear in the community, removing vaccine hesitancy, mobilizing people for vaccinations, testing, facility admission, outreach to the vulnerable population, and most importantly conveying authentic information, he said. The ministry stressed timely vaccination, wearing of face masks and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour continues to be the new normal.
(With inputs from agencies)
