Registering a consistent decline in the daily Covid-19 cases, India on Friday reported 2,528 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry updated data. The data further revealed that 149 new Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll up to 5,16,281. The country witnessed 3,997 recoveries on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 4,24,58,543, and the daily positivity rate at 0.40%. Additionally, the cumulative vaccines administered in the country has gone up to 1,80,97,94,58.

