Continuing the declining trend in Covid-19 cases, India on Tuesday reported 2,568 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the updated Health Ministry data. The total Covid-19 cases in the country reached 43 million, according to Health Ministry data. Additionally, Covid-19 deaths reported in the country continued to be below 100, logging 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 515,974, the Health Ministry data further revealed.

