India on Friday reported 2,710 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,47,530, according to the updated Union Health Ministry data.

The country's active cases rose to 15,814 on Friday and the death toll climbed to 5,24,539 with 14 fresh fatalities, the data revealed. The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75%, the ministry said.

An increase of 400 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58% and the weekly positivity rate was 0.52 per cent, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, in a related development, India's Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 192.52 (1,92,52,70,955) crores, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier this week.

Covid vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.30 Cr (3,30,30,574) adolescents have been administered with the first dose and 1,45,07,116 with the second dose of Covid vaccine.

According to the Ministry, of the total doses administered so far to the health care workers (HLW's), 1,04,06,595 have received the first dose, 1,00,35,344 have received the second vaccine dose and 51,36,312 have been administered the precaution dose.

Also, 1,84,18,391 frontline workers were administered the first dose, 1,75,75,713 with the second dose and 84,59,229 with the precaution doses. A total of 55,69,01,963 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 48,77,63,523 vaccine doses were given as the second dose and 6,29,188 precaution doses as in the age group 18-44 years.

Similarly, for the age group of 45-59 years, 20,32,04,546 have received the first dose, 19,03,33,465 have received the second dose and 12,13,929 have been administered the precaution doses whereas, 12,70,59,147 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 11,86,75,559 as second and 1,77,09,427 as precaution doses to the people over 60 years. In the age group 15-18 years, 5,92,29,834 doses have been administered as the first dose and 4,49,81,100 doses as the second dose.