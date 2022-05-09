There are 5,939 active Covid-19 cases in the city at present. With 26,647 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate on Sunday has been 5.34%. The city reported no loss of life due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the Covid death toll in Delhi stands at 26,179. There are 1,896 containment zones in the national capital at present.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}