Registering a steady increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, a total of 3,324 coronavirus infections were reported on Sunday, taking the case tally to 4,30,79,188, according to Union Health Ministry data. While the number of active cases increased to 19,092, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,843 with 40 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases accounted for 0.04% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74%, the ministry said. An increase of 403 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.68%, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,36,253, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%.

Meanwhile, India saw a single day rise of 3,688 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,30,75,864, while the active cases increased to 18,684, the government said on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Saturday, the death toll rose to 5,23,803 with 50 more fatalities. The active cases constituted 0.04% of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74% and weekly positivity rate at 0.66%, the data said. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 4,25,33,377, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%.

The number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 188.89 crore. India's Covid-19 tally crossed the two crore-mark on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)