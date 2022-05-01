An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74% and weekly positivity rate at 0.66%, the data said. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 4,25,33,377, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%.

