Covid-19 update: India reports 3,962 fresh Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths in 24 hours

Bhusan pointed out that a sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been observed in India over the past 3 months. He said, in the past one week, a slight upsurge in cases is being noticed as 15,708 cases were reported in the week ending 27th May which has gone up to 21,055 cases till June 3. There is also a rise in weekly positivity from 0.52% to 0.73% during the week, he added.

