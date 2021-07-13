OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 update: India reports 31,443 fresh cases, active tally at 4.31 lakh

India reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,31,315. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases.

The country also reported 2020 deaths due to COVID-19 and with that, the cumulative fatalities in the country due to viral infection reached 4,10,864.

More details awaited

