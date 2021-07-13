Covid-19 update: India reports 31,443 fresh cases, active tally at 4.31 lakh

Covid-19 update: India reports 31,443 fresh cases, active tally at 4.31 lakh1 min read . 10:53 AM IST
The country also reported 2020 deaths due to COVID-19
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The country also reported 2020 deaths due to COVID-19
India reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
India reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,31,315. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases.
India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,31,315. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases.
The country also reported 2020 deaths due to COVID-19 and with that, the cumulative fatalities in the country due to viral infection reached 4,10,864.
More details awaited
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!