Home >News >India >Covid-19 update: India reports 31,443 fresh cases, active tally at 4.31 lakh

Covid-19 update: India reports 31,443 fresh cases, active tally at 4.31 lakh

Police personnel guard the area of Sadar Bazaar market that is closed for 3 days due to violation of COVID-19 protocols, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 10:53 AM IST Livemint

India reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,31,315. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases.

The country also reported 2020 deaths due to COVID-19 and with that, the cumulative fatalities in the country due to viral infection reached 4,10,864.

