Covid-19 update: India reports 38,079 fresh cases in a day, active tally dips

Covid-19 update: India reports 38,079 fresh cases in a day, active tally dips1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
India's active caseload is currently at 4,24,025. The active cases constitute 1.36% of the total.
India reported 38,079 new COVID-19 cases, 43916 recoveries and 560 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
The recovery rate has increased to 97.31 percent.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 44,20,21,954 samples have been tested for COVID so far. Of these, 19,98,715 samples were tested yesterday.
A total of 39,96,95,879 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far, including 42,12,557 in the last 24 hours.
