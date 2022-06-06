Covid-19 update: India reports 4,518 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours

An increase of 1,730 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.62% while the weekly positivity rate was 0.91%, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,30,852, while the case fatality rate was 1.22%.

