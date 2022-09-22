Covid-19 update: India reports 5,443 cases, 26 fatalities in a day2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 09:53 AM IST
India reported 5,443 new Covid-19 cases and 26 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. As a result, active cases currently stand at 46,342. The active caseload comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections.