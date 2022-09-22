India reported 5,443 new Covid-19 cases and 26 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. As a result, active cases currently stand at 46,342. The active caseload comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,429 with 26 fatalities which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61% while the weekly positivity rate was at 1.73%.

The country conducted 3,39,062 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 89.27 crore.

The data shows that 5,291 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries so far since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 to 4,39,78,271. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71%.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.11 crore. Of all the doses administered, 94.72 crore were second doses and 19.95 crore precautionary.

The central government has provided more than 203.45 crore (2,03,45,30,125) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.

As per the Ministry, more than 3.56 crore (3,56,67,110) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The Centre had directed states and union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19. They have also been asked continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.