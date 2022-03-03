Covid-19 India update: Witnessing a sustained decline in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Union Ministry of Health updated data shared on Thursday reported 6,561 fresh Covid -19 cases in the last 24 hours. Additionally, the number of deaths reported in last 24 hours stood at 142 cases, while 14,947 recoveries were reported in the same period. While the active caseload declined to 77,152 on Thursday, as per Health Ministry data.

It was for 25 consecutive days that India recorded less than one lakh daily COVID-19 cases. Active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate improved to 98.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A reduction of 8,528 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a day. The daily positivity rate was 0.74 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.99 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,53,620, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.02 crore. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

Meanwhile, the Central government has written to all States and Union Territories to ensure that no vial of COVID vaccines in the government and vaccination centres (CVCs) should be wasted.

In a letter, Vikas Sheel, additional secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, "This is in reference to the issue of near expiry COVID vaccines available at private CVCs. Earlier also directions have been issued to specific States of West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra."

He said, "In this regard, it is reiterated to all the States/UTs that the MoHFW has no objection for the States/UTs to consider of near expiry vaccine vials of private CVCs with long expiry vaccine vials available with government CVCs after due diligence. Kindly ensure that no vials of COVID vaccine in government CVCs as well as in private CVCs should be wasted. The provision of entry of these exchanged vaccines is available in CoWIN."

(With inputs from agencies)

