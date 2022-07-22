Covid-19 update: India reports 60 deaths in 24 hours, crosses 21,000-mark for second day2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 09:55 AM IST
Crossing the 21,000-mark for the second day, India on Friday logged 21,880 new Covid-19 cases, according to Union Health Ministry updated data. Additionally, the country reported 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data noted. India's active cases on Friday stood at 1,49,482, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.