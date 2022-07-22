Anna Martner and co-authors from the University of Gothenburg report two major findings in the July 12 issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the first one being that several virus-specific T cell variants were detected in blood shortly after Covid-19 but then vanished after 10-12 weeks. While a subset of highly specialised T cells, which are designed to help eliminate infected cells, remained active in the blood of all previously SARS-CoV-2-infected patients.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}