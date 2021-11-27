India has reported as many as 8,318 new COVID cases, 10,967 recoveries, and 465 deaths in the last 24 hours, union health ministry said on Saturday morning. India's total COVID tally stand at 3,45,63,749.

With the new numbers today, the active cases rose to 1,07,019, lowest in 541 days. “The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.31%, lowest since March 2020," the health ministry added.

"The daily positivity rate is 0.86%, less than 2% for last 54 days, while weekly positivity rate at 0.88% is less than 1% for last 13 days."

The total recoveries reached 3,39,88,797 as10,967 discharges were witnessed in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is currently at 98.34%, highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, with 465 COVID-related fatalities being recorded in the same time span, the death toll reached 4,67,933.

A total of 121.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

The COVID-19 tally in India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It breached the 60 lakh mark on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

PM Modi to chair meet regarding COVID situation in the country

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with top government officials on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination. The meeting will take place at 10:30 am today.

The meeting has come at a time when a new variant, B.1.1.529 (Omicron) of Covid-19 has sent a chill through much of the world.

