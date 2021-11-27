Covid-19 update: India reports 8,318 new cases, 465 deaths in 24 hours

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The total recoveries reached 3,39,88,797 as 10,967 discharges were witnessed in the last 24 hours
Meanwhile, in the same time span the death toll reached 4,67,933
India has reported as many as 8,318 new COVID cases, 10,967 recoveries, and 465 deaths in the last 24 hours, union health ministry said on Saturday morning. India's total COVID tally stand at 3,45,63,749.
With the new numbers today, the active cases rose to 1,07,019, lowest in 541 days. “The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.31%, lowest since March 2020," the health ministry added.
