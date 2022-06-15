With this, the city's tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 10,81,865, while the death toll remained constant at 19,573, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin. Mumbai has logged four-digit coronavirus infections for the seventh day in a row though it reported 685 fewer Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours compared to 1,803 infections on Sunday which also saw two fatalities linked to the infection.