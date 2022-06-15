Covid-19 update: India reports 8,822 new daily cases, 53,637 active cases in 24 hours2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
- The active cases in the country stood at 53,637 and the daily positivity rate at 2% on Wednesday, as per the Health Ministry data
After a day of witnessing a mild dip in Covid-19 cases, India on Wednesday reported 8,822 fresh cases, according to Union Health Ministry updated data. The country reported 5718 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data revealed. The active cases in the country stood at 53,637 and the daily positivity rate at 2% on Wednesday, as per the Health Ministry data.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 614 new Covid-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate increased to 7.06%, according to data shared by the city health department here.
This is the highest positivity rate since May 4 when 7.6% of the people tested turned out Covid positive. Also, this is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 600 cases in a day.
With the new cases reported on Monday, Delhi's tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 19,13,412 and the death toll stands at 26,221, the department said in its latest bulletin.
The city had on Sunday reported 735 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate had risen to 4.35%. It had on Saturday reported 795 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11% and zero death.
In another related development, Mumbai reported 1,118 new Covid-19 cases, about 38% less than the previous day, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the metropolis even as the active tally shot up to 11,331, the local civic body said.
With this, the city's tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 10,81,865, while the death toll remained constant at 19,573, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin. Mumbai has logged four-digit coronavirus infections for the seventh day in a row though it reported 685 fewer Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours compared to 1,803 infections on Sunday which also saw two fatalities linked to the infection.
According to the bulletin, 676 patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative number to 10,50,961. Mumbai's active tally climbed to 11,331 and growth rate of the infection stood at 0.144 per cent between June 6 and 12, the BMC said.
Notably, the case doubling rate of coronavirus infections in the financial capital dipped below the 500-day mark at 475 days from 513 days on Sunday. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 11.61%. The metropolis generally logs less number of Covid-19 cases on Mondays, as compared to other days, due a dip in number of tests during the weekend.
