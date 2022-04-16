Amid rising concerns over the increase in coronavirus cases, India on Saturday reported 975 fresh Covid-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry data. A total of 796 recoveries and four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data. The active Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 11,366 on Friday, as per the updated data.

Meanwhile, due to increasing Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government has geared up to deal with the situation and has asked all hospitals to be on alert. This development comes following Delhi recording 366 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of nearly 4% - 3.95%. The national capital has been witnessing an uptick in coronavirus cases over the last few days. With this, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death count is at 26,158 with no deaths in a day.

In a statement on Friday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, ''The Delhi Government is closely monitoring the situation and the government does not want to take any risk. We have completely overhauled our health infrastructure. Along with this, all hospitals have been advised to remain alert amidst increasing cases of COVID-19 in Delhi.''

''To prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the Delhi Government is doing contact tracing of Coronavirus-infected patients. At the same time, RT-PCR testing will also be increased if needed. The Government is working on the principle of testing, tracing and treatment. Precaution doses of various vaccines will soon be provided free of cost to people in government hospitals by the Delhi government,'' he added.

Satyendar Jain also appealed to the people to get vaccinated at the earliest and said, ''Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose, should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination."

He said, "Even though cases of COVID-19 have increased in Delhi, the number of patients admitted to hospitals is still normal. Apart from this, the XE variant has not been included in the list of 'Variants of Concern' by the World Health Organization. So there is no need to panic. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on April 20 to discuss the rise in Corona cases and measures to contain the spread of the epidemic. In this future strategies will be discussed."