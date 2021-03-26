India had crossed the three-lakh mark of active tally on Sunday.
The number was 3,95,192 on Thursday while it stood at 3,68,457 on Wednesday.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.
Tests conducted so far
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,75,03,882 samples have been tested till 24 March, with 10,65,021 samples tested on Wednesday.
Vaccinations in India
The country has so far administered 5,55,04,440 anti-Covid shots. The five-crore mark in vaccination was crossed on 23 March.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from 2 February.
The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.
Further expanding the gamut of the inoculation drive, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced that everyone above the age of 45 years can get themselves vaccinated from 1 April.