The country currently has 2,02,022 active cases. The tally crossed the 2-lakh mark after 53 days, increasing steadily since the last week of February. There were 1,97,237 active cases on Friday while the number was 1,89,226 on Thursday. The load was 1,84,598 on Wednesday.
In addition to this, 140 people lost their lives due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,58,446. This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in two weeks.
A total of 19,957 recuperated from the disease on Saturday. The total number of recoveries has now reached 1,09,73,260.
According to the Union health ministry, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in daily cases, accounting for 85.6% of the new infections.
"Five states cumulatively account for 82.96% of the total active cases in the country. Two states – Maharashtra and Kerala- account for 71.69% of India's total active cases," the ministry said.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August last year, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.