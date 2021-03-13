As many as 24,882 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, the highest in over 80 days. With this, the cumulative caseload in India has reached 1,13,33,728.

This is also the steepest hike in new infections in 2021. After seeing a downward trend for over a month, the country is now bracing itself against a possible second wave.

The country currently has 2,02,022 active cases. The tally crossed the 2-lakh mark after 53 days, increasing steadily since the last week of February. There were 1,97,237 active cases on Friday while the number was 1,89,226 on Thursday. The load was 1,84,598 on Wednesday.

In addition to this, 140 people lost their lives due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,58,446. This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in two weeks.

A total of 19,957 recuperated from the disease on Saturday. The total number of recoveries has now reached 1,09,73,260.

According to the Union health ministry, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in daily cases, accounting for 85.6% of the new infections.

"Five states cumulatively account for 82.96% of the total active cases in the country. Two states – Maharashtra and Kerala- account for 71.69% of India's total active cases," the ministry said.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August last year, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

Vaccinations in India

The country has so far vaccinated 2,82,18,457 people ever since the inoculation drive began on 16 January. Out of these, 20,53,537 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.





