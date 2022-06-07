The country's Covid-19 death cases have been on the low with seven deaths reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data
Registering a mild dip in cases, India on Tuesday reported 3,714 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the updated Union Health Ministry data. Fortunately though, the country's Covid-19 death cases have been on the low with seven deaths reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data. The country's total active cases stood at 26,976 on Tuesday, the Health Ministry data further revealed.
Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally went up to 4,31,81,335, while the active cases increased to 25,782, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Fortunately, the death toll remains on the lower side with nine fresh fatalities reported on Monday. This sudden hike in Covid-19 cases have been driven by Maharashtra and Kerala as the two states are responsible for 60% of the country's cases reported in the week. Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai reported 961 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as the city continues to witness a surge in cases, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Sunday's addition took the active caseload in the city to 4,880. Mumbai also recorded one Covid related death and 374 recoveries in the past twenty four hours.
It has been evident that the total number of cases in Mumbai within the first five days of June is more than double the total number of cases in March (1,519), almost 60% of the April cases (1,795) and over 50% of the May burden (5838) Mumbai's Covid-19 numbers have been a cause of concern for the state authorities as it accounts for almost 60% of the state's total cases. Additionally, Kerala has been reporting over 1000 coronavirus cases every day and a total of 48 Covid-related deaths have been logged in the last week. Owing to this, Health Minister Veena George has called a high-level meeting to assess the situation. Kerala on Saturday logged as many as 1,544 new Covid-19 cases that pushed the active tally to 7,972. "Closely monitoring the situation analytically. No new variants. It is the omicron variant so far. The health department is doing the genomic and spike protein sequencing," the health minister said.
