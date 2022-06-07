It has been evident that the total number of cases in Mumbai within the first five days of June is more than double the total number of cases in March (1,519), almost 60% of the April cases (1,795) and over 50% of the May burden (5838) Mumbai's Covid-19 numbers have been a cause of concern for the state authorities as it accounts for almost 60% of the state's total cases. Additionally, Kerala has been reporting over 1000 coronavirus cases every day and a total of 48 Covid-related deaths have been logged in the last week. Owing to this, Health Minister Veena George has called a high-level meeting to assess the situation. Kerala on Saturday logged as many as 1,544 new Covid-19 cases that pushed the active tally to 7,972. "Closely monitoring the situation analytically. No new variants. It is the omicron variant so far. The health department is doing the genomic and spike protein sequencing," the health minister said.

