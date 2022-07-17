Additionally, 4,17,895 COVID tests were conducted during this period and the daily positivity rate in the country was 4.80 per cent (a little more than yesterday, 4.44 per cent), and the weekly positivity rate was 4.40 per cent (4.30 per cent yesterday). Under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country, 22,93,627 COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours while 1,99,71,61,438 COVID doses have been jabbed in the country so far.