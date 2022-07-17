Covid-19 update: India reports over 20,000 cases for 4th straight day, logs 20,528 new cases in 24 hours2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
- India on Sunday recorded 20,528 new cases, crossing the 20,000 mark for the fourth consecutive day
Registering a mild but consistent rise in cases, India on Sunday reported 20,528 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,37,50,599, according to the Union Health Ministry updated data. While the active cases increased to 1,43,449, the death toll climbed to 5,25,709 with 49 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Notably, the active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total Covid-19 infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 2,689 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Meanwhile, India reported 20,044 new Covid cases on Saturday crossing the 20,000 mark for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The country had logged 20,038 infections on Friday. With this, the active cases in the country rose to 1,40,760 which was 1,39,073 on Friday.
According to the Ministry, 18,301 COVID patients recovered on Sunday and the number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic stands at 4,30,63,651. The rate of recovery currently is 98.48 per cent. As many as 56 patients lost their lives on Saturday taking the death toll to 5,25,660.
Additionally, 4,17,895 COVID tests were conducted during this period and the daily positivity rate in the country was 4.80 per cent (a little more than yesterday, 4.44 per cent), and the weekly positivity rate was 4.40 per cent (4.30 per cent yesterday). Under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country, 22,93,627 COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours while 1,99,71,61,438 COVID doses have been jabbed in the country so far.
Meanwhile, with an aim to increase the uptake of the precautionary dose of COVID vaccine among the eligible adult population, 75 days - 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' will commence on Friday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
This special vaccination drive is a part of the celebration for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and aims to provide free precaution dose for all adults (18 years and above) eligible population at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).
