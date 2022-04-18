This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India records steep rise in Covid-19 cases with 214 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data
Covid-19 cases in Delhi have gone up 500% in last 15 days, according to a new survey conducted in the Delhi-NCR region
Registering a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, India on Monday reported 2,183 fresh Covid-19 cases, over 90% jump in last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry updated data. Additionally, the country reported 214 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data. The active cases stood at 11,542, along with 1,985 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the data.
Notably, Covid-19 cases have shot up significantly in Delhi NCR in past couple of days, with a recent survey claiming that the Covid-19 cases may have gone up by almost 500% in the last 15 days. The survey was done on nearly 19% respondents in Delhi NCR.
The mentioned population in the survey notified that they know someone in their close network who has got Covid-19 infection in the last 15 days. The 'COVID network prevalence' marks an over 500% increase in the last 15 days, said LocalCircles, the firm that conducted the survey.
The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76%, the ministry said. A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.83% and the weekly positivity rate as 0.32%, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,10,773, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.54 crore.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
