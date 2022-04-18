Registering a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, India on Monday reported 2,183 fresh Covid-19 cases, over 90% jump in last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry updated data. Additionally, the country reported 214 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data. The active cases stood at 11,542, along with 1,985 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}