Covid-19 update: India's active case count further declines below 30,000.
- India has reported a single-day rise of 2,797 Covid-19 cases, 800 more than yesterday.
India has reported 2,797 Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours, 800 more than yesterday. The daily active cases recorded on Saturday pushed India's total active Covid case tally to 4,46,09,257. The union ministry notification also stated that death toll to also rose to 5,28,778.