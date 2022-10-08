India has reported 2,797 Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours, 800 more than yesterday. The daily active cases recorded on Saturday pushed India's total active Covid case tally to 4,46,09,257. The union ministry notification also stated that death toll to also rose to 5,28,778.

India on Friday had reported 1,997 new coronavirus infections.

The Union Home Ministry also informed that India's active Covid-19 cases have declined to 29,251 from 30,362. The ministry had informed that the active covid cases was at 32,282 on Thursday.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,66,839 Covid-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.67 crore (89,67,48,226) cumulative tests.

India's weekly Covid-19 positivity rate is currently at 1.30%, while the daily positivity rate stands at 1.05%.

The toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,28,778 with 24 fatalities, including 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

According to the Union health ministry data, India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.75%, while India's Cumulative recoveries count from Covid-19 is over 4.40 crore (4,40,51,228). 3,884 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Active cases in India presently constitute 0.07% of total cases, the ministry data confirmed.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.93 Cr (2,18,93,14,422) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 crore (4,10,64,468) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, the Covid-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 12 fresh fatalities include five from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka, the ministry said.