Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 crore (4,10,64,468) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, the Covid-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.