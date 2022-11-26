Home / News / India /  Covid-19 update: India's active caseload drops to 5,300; Check full tally here

India has reported 389 coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative Covid-19 tally to 4,46,71,219 on Saturday, while active cases declined to 5,395, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The country's death toll climbed to 5,30,608 with three fatalities, including one reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry data.

The active cases constitute 0.01 percent of the total infections, while the Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, it said. A decrease of 365 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in the past 24 hours.

The recoveries increased to 4,41,35,216, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.90 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive.

