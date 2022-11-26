Covid-19 update: India's active caseload drops to 5,300; Check full tally here1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 10:04 AM IST
Covid-19 update: The country's death toll climbed to 5,30,608 with three fatalities, including one reconciled by Kerala.
India has reported 389 coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative Covid-19 tally to 4,46,71,219 on Saturday, while active cases declined to 5,395, according to the Union Health Ministry data.