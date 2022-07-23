Covid-19 update: India's active cases cross 1.5 lakh-mark, 67 deaths reported in 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 09:35 AM IST
Registering a continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, India on Saturday reported 21,411 fresh cases for the third consecutive day, according to Union Health Ministry data. The country reported 20,726 recoveries and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data revealed. The active cases in the country stands at 1,50,100 on Saturday and the daily positivity rate at 4.46%, the Health Ministry data further revealed.