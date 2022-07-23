Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was told Friday that the Covid-19 case trajectory in some states is witnessing an upward trend since May but hospitalisation and death rates are low which can be attributed to immunisation efforts across India. Responding to whether the government has been conducting any study to find out the reasons for such a rise in cases, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said such "waxing and waning course of infection trajectory are not unusual for pandemics due to novel pathogens."