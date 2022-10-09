Covid-19 update: India's active cases decline to 28,5931 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 09:43 AM IST
Covid-19: The death toll climbed to 5,28,799 with 21 fatalities which includes 16 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Covid-19: The death toll climbed to 5,28,799 with 21 fatalities which includes 16 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Listen to this article
India has reported 2,756 Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,12,013, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. Currently, the country's active caseload stands at 28,593.