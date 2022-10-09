India has reported 2,756 Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,12,013, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. Currently, the country's active caseload stands at 28,593.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,799 with 21 fatalities which includes 16 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while a decline of 658 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.75%, while India's Cumulative recoveries count from Covid-19 is over 4.40 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.