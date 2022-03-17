Covid-19 update: India's active cases drop to 30,799 in last 24 hours

Covid-19 update: India's active cases drop to 30,799 in last 24 hours2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
- India reported 2,539 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking Covid-19 tally of cases went up to 4,30,01,477, as per the Health Ministry data
India on Thursday reported 30,799 active cases, as per the Union Health Ministry updated data. India reported 2,539 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking Covid-19 tally of cases went up to 4,30,01,477. Total of 60 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and death toll to 5,16,132, the Health Ministry data further revealed. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.35%.
Additionally, on the first day of vaccination for children, more than two lakh vaccine doses were administered with the first dose, said the Ministry of Health and family welfare in an official statement on Thursday. On the first day, 2,60,136 children between the age group of 12-14 with the first dose of Covid -19 vaccines were administered.
Additionally, Delhi reported 144 fresh cases and one death yesterday. Active cases in the national capital stood at 620.
This comes at a time when a high-level meeting was called on Wednesday by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to track India's preparedness and level of alertness as several Asian countries report another surge in Covid-19 cases. India has just started reviving itself from the Omicron-led third wave of the pandemic. The Centre recently announced plans to resume international flights from March 27 after a gap of two years.
In a related development, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday issued warning to nations to remain vigilant against the virus stating figures showing a global rise in Covid-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates.
After more than a month of decline, COVID cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.
A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its BA.2 sublineage, and the lifting of public health and social measures, the WHO said.
"These increase are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we're seeing are just the tip of the iceberg," WHO's head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
Low vaccination rates in some countries, driven partly by a "huge amount of misinformation" also explained the rise, WHO officials said.
New infections jumped by 8% globally compared to the previous week, with 11 million new cases and just over 43,000 new deaths reported from March 7-13. It is the first rise since the end of January.
(With inputs from agencies)
